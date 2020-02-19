Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LISTEN: The Weeknd Drops ‘After Hours’ Title Track

THE WEEKND x H&M

Source: Courtesy of H&M / Courtesy of Nike

Yes, we have more music from The Weeknd!  He has announced the release date of his upcoming album After Hours, the cover art, and now he’s dropped the title track.  I’m LOVING this new song.  It’s giving me Trilogy vibes meets Chromatics vibes…it’s making me wonder if he watched the movie Drive for inspiration.

 

The lyrics suggest regret and taking responsibility for heartache in a past relationship.  Clearly this song is alluding to the break up with Bella Hadid.  He sings, “treat you better than I did before.”  Yeah, this is totally about Bella.  Check out the title track below.

This is the third single The Weeknd has released off his upcoming album.  It follows “Heartless,” and “Blinding Lights.”  After Hours is The Weeknd’s fourth album, and will be released March 20th.

After Hours , listen , Releases , the weeknd , Title Track

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close