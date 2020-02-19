LISTEN: The Weeknd Drops ‘After Hours’ Title Track

Yes, we have more music from The Weeknd! He has announced the release date of his upcoming album After Hours, the cover art, and now he’s dropped the title track. I’m LOVING this new song. It’s giving me Trilogy vibes meets Chromatics vibes…it’s making me wonder if he watched the movie Drive for inspiration.

Album Cover (New Track Tonight) pic.twitter.com/NOA9R9hkYD — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 18, 2020

The lyrics suggest regret and taking responsibility for heartache in a past relationship. Clearly this song is alluding to the break up with Bella Hadid. He sings, “treat you better than I did before.” Yeah, this is totally about Bella. Check out the title track below.

This is the third single The Weeknd has released off his upcoming album. It follows “Heartless,” and “Blinding Lights.” After Hours is The Weeknd’s fourth album, and will be released March 20th.

