Harry Styles was reportedly mugged at knifepoint in London on Valentine’s Day.

He was “threatened with a knife” according to police, but was unharmed after handing over an unspecified amount of cash.

Harry was in Hampstead in North London when he was robbed.

Thankfully he is ok!

‘Ellen’s Game Of Games’ is back baby!

The show has been renewed For a Fourth Season At NBC.

Ellen announced the pickup on her daytime talk show yesterday. She both hosts and produces the show. The gameshow which DeGeneres hosts and executive produces.

Ben Affleck says the greatest regret of his life is his divorce from Jennifer Garner. Ben says that shame is really toxic. He revealed feelins of low self-worth and self-loathing. Affleck also confirmed his HUGE back tattoo is REAL!

