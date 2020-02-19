What We’re Into 2/19

We all share the latest things we are digging, vibing with, just what we’re into!
Joe’s into a new song by Indiana Pacer, Victor Oladipo , called “IDC” — listen below!
McKinzie’s into her FAVORITE place to get a nice and healthy acai bowl, check them out here!!
The delicious surprise when you dive into the Immunity Bowl👉🏼🥄💚 . #acerola #acerolacherry 🍒 #superfood #supergood #antioxidants #itseasybeinggreen 💚 #kale #ginger #banana 🍌 #camucamu #mango 🥭 #lemon 🍋 #organicgranola #strawberries 🍓 #blueberries #pineapple 🍍 #beepollen 🐝 #honey 🍯 #cacaonibs #fuelyourbodyright #weekendgoals #breakfastlunchanddinner #crushthosegoals 👊🏼 #wegotyou 💜🧡
Liv’s into her FAVORITE man’s new album, with one song in particular! It’s Justin Bieber’s new song, “Forever” — listen to it below:
Porkchop’s into a new hoodie that he got from his boyfriend, “Hostage Boy”, you can buy it here!!