What We’re Into 2/19

We all share the latest things we are digging, vibing with, just what we’re into!

Joe’s into a new song by Indiana Pacer, Victor Oladipo , called “IDC” — listen below!

McKinzie’s into her FAVORITE place to get a nice and healthy acai bowl, check them out here!!

Liv’s into her FAVORITE man’s new album, with one song in particular! It’s Justin Bieber’s new song, “Forever” — listen to it below:

Porkchop’s into a new hoodie that he got from his boyfriend, “Hostage Boy”, you can buy it here!!

