New Adele Music Is Coming!!

Adele In Concert - Auburn Hills, Michigan

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

I CAN NOT WAIT FOR THIS!! I hope she’s not joking. She does have that kind of sense of humor! She was recently at a wedding and said “Expect my album in September”, while she was on stage before she sang “Rolling In The Deep”. YAAASSSS!!! I was able to see her while she was on her last tour and she said she was going to disappear for 10 years. HAHA!! We all know she can’t stay away that long.

Wish I was at this wedding. Would love to see Adele in a small setting like this.

