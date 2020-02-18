Dustin
HomeDustin

BTS In The Car With James Corden for Carpool Karaoke!

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Oh man! This will be nuts I’m sure! First of all, I’m really interested to see if James can sing in Korean! HAHA!! That’ll be fun in itself. BTS revealed their song “Black Swan” on the Late Late show and fans were demanding James do a Carpool Karaoke. Well, BTS fans your wish is his command! February 25th will be the big day! He’s gonna need a big SUV for this one. There’s 7 main guys in the band. Gonna need to pop that third row for sure.

Related: Wait, Does James Corden Actually Even Drive on Carpool Karaoke

Here’s one of my faves! Love Billie!

Billie Eillish , BTS , carpool karaoke , date , February 25th , james corden , Release , watch

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close