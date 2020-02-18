Indy's Connection
Indy’s Connection: Impacting Scholars in Indianapolis with PCRHS

This week, host Emily Metheny talked with Fred Yeakey, interim President of Providence Cristo Rey High School. He talked about what makes the school unique including its work study program, how to apply for admission, what his barbershop program does for students, and much more.

For the second part of this show, Emily revisits an interview with Heather Maurer, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful‘s Director of Education. She talked about what the organization does in the community, how to get involved, and when spring planting season starts.

You can listen to Indy’s Connection every Sunday morning on RadioNOW 100.9.

education , indy connection , KIB , metheny , providence cristo rey

