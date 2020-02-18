Justin Bieber credits Ariana Grande For helping with his confidence saying he was having a hard time with anxiety and fear while creating his next next album.

Biebs says when Ariana Grande brought him onstage at Coachella in 2019 it made him long for a return to the stage.

J.J. Watt and professional soccer player Kealia Ohai got married Saturday night in front of family and friends in the Bahamas!!!

The couple got engaged in May 2019 and met the old-fashioned way: family and friends. Congrats to the beautiful couple!

Taylor Swift’s dad has a $4 million penthouse with security in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Somehow, a career criminal managed to sneak in and climb 13 flights of stairs in the emergency stairwell to burglarize the place.

Swift’s dad came home and apparently found the burglar. There was a struggle but the guy got away. He was caught on camera, though.

Source: John Lamparski / GettyYou can now get Kim Kardashian’s famous behind.

A trio of Scandinavian artists created their own version of Kim-inspired shapewear in the form of flesh-colored shorts padded with a supposedly true-to-size model of the reality star’s butt.

Called “The Bum”, the shorts will go on sale in limited quantities this spring, with an expected price of $450 to $600 each.

Pricey but worth it?!?

