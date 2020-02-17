This 8-Year-Old Just Had the Best Birthday In a Target

I am OBSESSED with Target and I wish that I had a party like this!
The Internet is freaking out right now for all the right reasons… an eight-year-old girl decided to have her birthday celebration at a Target!
As seen on Rikki Jackson’s Twitter account, her niece Brayden had the best time as she dressed as a Target employee with her friends!
Not only did the kids dress up but they got to do a target themed scavenger hunt where they had to find items throughout the store!
Literal GOALS!
