This 8-Year-Old Just Had the Best Birthday In a Target

I am OBSESSED with Target and I wish that I had a party like this!

The Internet is freaking out right now for all the right reasons… an eight-year-old girl decided to have her birthday celebration at a Target!

As seen on Rikki Jackson’s Twitter account, her niece Brayden had the best time as she dressed as a Target employee with her friends!

My niece really just had her 8th birthday at Target lol! She’s obsessed 😂 pic.twitter.com/NGJz7xB3JG — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

When it’s your birthday and you got to shut Target dowwwwnnnn! pic.twitter.com/0pgXUTxRhd — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

Not only did the kids dress up but they got to do a target themed scavenger hunt where they had to find items throughout the store!

Here’s the scavenger hunt we made for them 😂 pic.twitter.com/Y759lhHs3o — Rik (@RikDrip) February 16, 2020

Literal GOALS!

