WATCH: Drunken College Student fights Refrigerator

What did the fridge do to deserve this?

A drunk college student was caught on camera getting into a fight with the refrigerator in his apartment, in Ohio. This hilarious video shows a drunk man getting into a one sided fight with his refrigerator when he got home from a night out.

After bumping into his fridge the drunk man pushes it before deciding he wants to knock it over. Everything falls off and out of the fridge onto the kitchen floor, but the guy ignores it and walks of to presumably pass out.

Bet he was confused the next day!

