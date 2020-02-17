Recipe: White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies!

My friend sent me his recipe for White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies because I was craving them and the subway I usually go to doesn’t sell them anymore… bummer I know. BUT I made these the other day and they were ABSOLUTELY delicious!
INGREDIENTS:
- 3/4 cup Butter
- 3/4 cup Brown Sugar
- 1/4 cup White Sugar
- 1 packet Jell-O Cheesecake pudding
- 2 Large Eggs
- 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
- 2 1/4 cup All-Purpose Flour
- 1 tsp Baking Powder
- 1 Cup White Chocolate chips
- 1 Cup Raspberry Baking Chips
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat Oven to 350F.
- In a large bowl mix the room temp butter, both sugars and cheesecake pudding. Mix till thoroughly combined.
- Add eggs and vanilla. Mix till it turns into a cream consistency.
- Next add the flour and Baking Powder. Make sure not to over mix! Do it till everything has been incorporated.
- Add the mix ins.
- Each cookie should be about 2 tbsp.
- Place on a greased cookie sheet.
- Bake for 10-12 mins. Let cool for 5 minutes.
- ENJOY!
Also On RadioNOW 100.9: