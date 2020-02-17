Chloe
Recipe: White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies!

My friend sent me his recipe for White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies because I was craving them and the subway I usually go to doesn’t sell them anymore… bummer I know.  BUT I made these the other day and they were ABSOLUTELY  delicious!

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Cookies

INGREDIENTS:

  • 3/4 cup Butter
  • 3/4 cup Brown Sugar
  • 1/4 cup White Sugar
  • 1 packet Jell-O Cheesecake pudding
  • 2 Large Eggs
  • 1 tsp Vanilla Extract
  • 2 1/4 cup All-Purpose Flour
  • 1 tsp Baking Powder
  • 1 Cup White Chocolate chips
  • 1 Cup Raspberry Baking Chips

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Preheat Oven to 350F.
  2. In a large bowl mix the room temp butter, both sugars and cheesecake pudding. Mix till thoroughly combined.
  3. Add eggs and vanilla. Mix till it turns into a cream consistency.
  4. Next add the flour and Baking Powder. Make sure not to over mix! Do it till everything has been incorporated.
  5. Add the mix ins.
  6. Each cookie should be about 2 tbsp.
  7. Place on a greased cookie sheet.
  8. Bake for 10-12 mins. Let cool for 5 minutes.
  9. ENJOY!
baking , cookies , easy , Quick , recipes

