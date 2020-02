On Feb. 13 in a tweet, Sam Smith revealed that their third studio album ‘To Die For’ would be officially arriving on May 1 but you can preorder their album now!

The ‘To Die For’ album is a supposed to be a pop-driven follow-up to their 2017 album, ‘The Thrill Of It All.’

Sam also shared a photo that appears to be the albums cover art. Now all we need is the track list for their album!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: