WATCH: Stranger Things Season 4 New Teaser Trailer

HOLY COW... I was definitely not ready for this one! Another Teaser trailer for season 4 of Stranger Things dropped a couple days ago...

HOLY COW… I was definitely not ready for this one! Another Teaser trailer for season 4 of Stranger Things dropped a couple days ago and let me just say they weren’t shy revealing a major plot point!

Our boy Hopper is back accompanied by some intense Russian music and serious prison camp vibes. Fans previously thought he was stuck in the Upside Down. Almost everyone seems super pumped about the Hopper being okay and I don’t blame them!

Back in September, the official Stranger Things Twitter account released the first teaser video confirming the fourth season. In the video, a sign saying ‘Welcome to Hawkins’ can be seen in the Upside Down alongside what looks like Hopper’s cabin. The words “We’re not in Hawkins anymore” flash up on screen. Here’s the extended version of that video

We don’t have a lot to go on still but it is all super exciting! I know for sure I am going to re-watch the other three seasons to prepare for this!

