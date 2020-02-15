Movies
Favorite Chick Flicks From the 90’s and Early 2000’s

Sometimes you just need to watch a chick flick. No shame there. Chick flicks from the 90’s and early 2000’s just hit different though! Here’s a list of some of my favs from the golden days.

Stacey Dash And Alicia Silverstone In 'Clueless'

Clueless (1995)

  1. Clueless (1995) – Ugh, so iconic!
  2. Crossroads (2002) – The epitome of a perfect chick flick – the drama, the love, the laughs. Oh and Britney Spears.
  3. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) – What do you do if you’re in love with your best friend and he’s getting married? Don’t ask Julia Roberts.
  4. Mermaids (1990) – Cher, Winona Ryder, and young Christina Ricci – name a better trio I’ll wait. Plus Cher’s character is a whole mood.
  5. Where The Heart Is (2000) – The sweetest underdog story starring Natalie Portman.
  6. romy and michele’s high school reunion (1997) – I laugh out loud every time. I wanna be friends with Romy and Michele!!!
  7. Sleepover (2004) – I remember thinking this movie was what every weekend in high school is like.
