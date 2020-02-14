Entertainment News
Send Your S/O Lizzo Inspired Valentine’s

New Artist Spotlight: Lizzo

Source: Warner Music Group – Lizzo Press Images 2019

Are you looking for the right words to express all your feelings toward your significant other this Valentine’s Day?  The search is OVER!  Lizzo has come through with the most PERFECT valentine’s!  My personal favorite is “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% your Valentine.”  Check out her “Lizzietines Day” cards below.

Get your own Lizzietine here.  And if you’re really feeling the love, you can scream this at the top of your lungs today…

