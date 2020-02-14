Send Your S/O Lizzo Inspired Valentine’s

Are you looking for the right words to express all your feelings toward your significant other this Valentine’s Day? The search is OVER! Lizzo has come through with the most PERFECT valentine’s! My personal favorite is “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% your Valentine.” Check out her “Lizzietines Day” cards below.

Happy Lizzietines Day

Show how much you care by sending a valentine from Lizzohttps://t.co/nr3OrE2BQy -mgmt pic.twitter.com/utnfn9GUCY — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) February 14, 2020

Get your own Lizzietine here. And if you’re really feeling the love, you can scream this at the top of your lungs today…

