Indy
HomeIndy

Shake Shack is Coming to Fishers

This is not a drill! Fishers will be welcoming a new Shake Shack set to open late 2020. Get ready for famous ShackBurgers, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes, and frozen custard. According to the IndyStar, Shake Shack chief development officer Andrew McCaughan shared, “We’re thrilled to finally bring Shake Shack to Indiana.”  He also said that, “Greater Indianapolis has been in our sights for a while.” You’ve been in our sight too, Shake Shack.

This isn’t the first and only location in Indiana that has been announced. There is currently a Shake Shack under construction inside the Indianapolis International Airport which will open this summer. However, you would need an airline ticket to get to it.

 

 

 

fast food , Fishers , Indiana , Milkshakes , restaurant , ShackBurgers , Shake Shack

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close