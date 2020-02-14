Shake Shack is Coming to Fishers

This is not a drill! Fishers will be welcoming a new Shake Shack set to open late 2020. Get ready for famous ShackBurgers, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes, and frozen custard. According to the IndyStar, Shake Shack chief development officer Andrew McCaughan shared, “We’re thrilled to finally bring Shake Shack to Indiana.” He also said that, “Greater Indianapolis has been in our sights for a while.” You’ve been in our sight too, Shake Shack.

We are beyond thrilled to announce that @shakeshack is debuting their first streetside shack in Indiana at @FishersDistrict! Targeting an opening in late 2020, Shake Shack will inhabit a 4,203 SF building at the corner of 116th Street and IKEA Way. pic.twitter.com/gDoJ6xyWNg — Fishers District (@FishersDistrict) February 13, 2020

This isn’t the first and only location in Indiana that has been announced. There is currently a Shake Shack under construction inside the Indianapolis International Airport which will open this summer. However, you would need an airline ticket to get to it.

