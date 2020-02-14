6-Year-Old Finds $100 Bill With Special Note at the Grocery Store

Six-year-old Daphne Kenny stumbled across a piece of paper while at the grocery store. Her mom thought it was just a grocery list but it was way more than that! They quickly realized that Daphne actually found a $100 bill with a special message reading, “whoever finds this, I love you.”

“A hundred dollars — that’s big,” her mom said to CBS 13 Sacramento. “I’m glad she found it though. I would have just bought groceries.” Instead of groceries, Daphne took her money to Build-a-Bear Workshop which is more fitting for a 6-year-old. She was able to get two new cats, both named Steamy – inspired by her real cat named Steamy.

