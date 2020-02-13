Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

WATCH: Camila Cabello’s ‘My Oh My’ Music Video ft. DaBaby

Camila Cabello

Source: Brittany Rader / Brittany Rader

It’s here!  Camila Cabello has dropped her music video for “My Oh My” featuring DaBaby.  I am loving this video!  Camila plays a Hollywood starlet, and DaBaby plays a hot shot movie director.  Camila is fed up with the “damsel in distress” narrative, and can’t get directors to take her seriously…until she meets DaBaby.

Looks like that selfie she posted with the short hair recently was from the set of this video.  Check it out below!

The cinematic vibe of this music video, and the fact that Camila is set to star in the upcoming live action Cinderella remake may suggest we’ll be seeing more of her acting skills in the future.

Camila Cabello , DaBaby , Featuring , music video , my oh my , watch

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close