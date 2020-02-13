WATCH: Camila Cabello’s ‘My Oh My’ Music Video ft. DaBaby

It’s here! Camila Cabello has dropped her music video for “My Oh My” featuring DaBaby. I am loving this video! Camila plays a Hollywood starlet, and DaBaby plays a hot shot movie director. Camila is fed up with the “damsel in distress” narrative, and can’t get directors to take her seriously…until she meets DaBaby.

Looks like that selfie she posted with the short hair recently was from the set of this video. Check it out below!

The cinematic vibe of this music video, and the fact that Camila is set to star in the upcoming live action Cinderella remake may suggest we’ll be seeing more of her acting skills in the future.

