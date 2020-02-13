National
HomeNational

KFC & Crocs Collab to Bring Us Fried Chicken Covered Crocs

Something that no one asked for but we got anyway: a KFC x Crocs collab.

The two brands teamed up to release a limited edition Croc covered in a fried chicken print. The Crocs will be available to purchase this spring and will cost $59.99. “Combining the unmistakable look of our world-famous fried chicken and signature KFC bucket, with the unparalleled comfort and style of Crocs, these shoes are what fried chicken footwear dreams are made of,” KFC CMO Andrea Zahumensky said in a news release. Lol would you rock these??

collaboration , Crocs , fashion , Fried chicken , kfc , shoes

