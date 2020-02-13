Mallory
HomeMallory

The Self Care Guru Pro-Tip 6: 9 Types of Rest

Our society loves to praise the grind and hustle! But in order to be successful at anything in life, we must allow our mind, body, and soul to rest. These 9 types of rest go beyond a bubble bath and a face mask. Whenever you are going through a period of burn out or you’re feeling uninspired, try resting one of these ways originally recommended and thought of by Steph Barron Hall. 

young woman looking tired in bed

Source: Tara Moore / Getty

  1. Time away – Take yourself out of your everyday environment. This could mean going on a weekend get-away or simply switching up your work space. We’re heavily influenced by the energy in the spaces we occupy and your current one may be draining you.
  2. Permission to not be helpful – Learn to say no. It’s easy to become overburdened with additional tasks. It’s always good to be as helpful as you can to others but sometimes it comes at your own cost and can even cause some stress. Know your own limits and set boundaries around them.
  3. Something “unproductive” – Distractions can be good sometimes. This includes watching a movies, listening to music, going for a drive…
  4. Connection to art and nature – I truly believe that surrounding yourself in nature can be truly healing. Reconnect with nature and culture by going for a walk or visiting a museum. This type of rest can help if you’re lacking inspiration and creativity.
  5. Solitude to recharge – If you’re an introvert, you already know all about this type of rest! Become comfortable being alone. So much clarity can come from moments of solitude. Use this time to practice mindfulness.
  6. A break from responsibility – Learn to say no – to everything! Do this just for a day or two and dedicate time to doing absolutely nothing. This doesn’t mean procrastinate but it means taking a break to take a break.
  7. Stillness to decompress – Slow down and take some deep breaths. This type of rest is important for those who are always on the move. Sometimes all we need is a few moments of stillness to relax and decompress our constant-working bodies. This includes naps as well which are essential!
  8. Safe space – Go somewhere you feel comfortable and safe and where you can be 100% yourself.
  9. Alone time at home – Close out the rest of the world and spend sometime by yourself at home. Create a room that can become a “sanctuary” when you need it – perhaps your bedroom. 
9 types of , rest , Self Care , Self Care Guru , sleep , stress

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close