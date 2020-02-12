Entertainment News
PICS: Amber Rose And Chris Brown Get Face Tats

What in the name of bad life choices is happening here?!  At this point, the only person who can pull off a face tattoo is Post Malone.  Amber Rose, her boyfriend Alexander Edwards, and Chris Brown all recently got new ink, right on their faces. WHYYYY?!  Amber Rose showed off her new ink on Instagram.  Check it out below!

Here’s a better angle.  The tattoo appears to read, “Bash Slash.” Which are her two son’s names.

Turns out Rose’s boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, got a forehead tattoo as well.  The birth date 10.10.19 is for their 4-month-old son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, they share.  The 2.21.13 date is the birthday of Rose’s first child, Sebastian “Bash” Taylor Thomaz, which she shares with ex- Wiz Khalifa.

After getting lots of comments on her forehead tat, Rose made the following statement on IG…

And if you thought nothing could top those tats, I present to you…Chris Brown!

Yes, he really got a Jordan shoe tatted on the side of his face.  I want the face tat trend to go away now.  You know what they say though, “No Ragrets.”

