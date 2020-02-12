Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Reportedly Expecting First Child

62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

There is only ONE way to describe this news, and I’ll let Michael Scott take it from here…

According to multiple sources, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are expecting their first child. WHAT?!  Just Jarred was the first to report the story.  Sophie, 23, and Joe, 30, have kept things hush hush, but a source told Just Jarred, “their friends and family are super excited for them.”  The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in May 2019, and had a second ceremony about a month later in France.

Neither Sophie or Joe have confirmed the news, but that caption seems to confirm this year is bringing something great for Joe.  We for sure CAN confirm the Jo Bros are expecting a new album soon!

RELATED: WATCH: Jonas Brothers ‘What A Man Gotta Do’ Video

WATCH: Jonas Brothers Tiny Desk Concert

Child , expecting , first , jo bros , joe jonas , Jonas Brothers , Pregnant , sophie turner

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close