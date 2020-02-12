Entertainment News
PICS: Jennifer Aniston Turns 51 And SLAYS Magazine Cover

The 85th Academy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

*Jennifer Aniston appreciation post*  Let’s be real, Jennifer Aniston is out here making 51 look like the new 31!  SHEESH!  She just celebrated her 51st birthday (Feb. 11th), and honestly she’s never looked better!  She revealed that she’ll be gracing the cover of Interview Magazine, and these pictures have me speechless.  *immediately buys gym membership and kale*  Check out the photos below!

I mean come ON!  She’s so gorgeous!  Here’s to hoping I look half that good at 30! Haaaaa!

