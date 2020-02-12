Joe & McKinzie
'The Wolverine' Japan Premiere

  Good news for Hugh Jackman!!! 

He got the ‘All Clear’ From Skin Cancer from his dermatologist.

The actor is urging people to get their skin checked after his battle with basal cell carcinomam and had a spot taken off his nose.

 

Larry Busacca Archive

AJ McLlean is speaking out on the rumor that Ryan Gosling was almost a member of the Backstreet Boys. He said actor never thought the group would take off so passed.

Dwyane Wade went on Ellen to talk about his 12-year-old child’s gender identity and that he and wife Gabrielle Union educated themselves on the LGBTQ community, right after daughter Zaya came out as transgender.

 

The Kardashian Family Sighting - Day Five Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017

Kanye West Wants  more babies…Two More to be exact but Kim Doesn’t.

Kim Kardashian says “Four is good…” 

She wants to make sure all of her kids get the right attention.

Close