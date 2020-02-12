A house product Joe’s obsessed with, a facial that McKinzie is hooked on, a new song that Liv can’t stop replaying, and a new show Porkchop can’t stop watching, it’s what we’re into!

Joe’s into a light that changed the game for his house, click here!

McKinzie’s into dermaplaning, with Dr. Chernoff’s office. A skin treatment that will CHANGE YOUR LIFE, click here!

Liv’s into a brand new song from Justin Bieber called “Intentions”, check it out below!

Porkchop’s into a funny show that’s in it’s 5th season called, Superstore, watch the trailer below!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: