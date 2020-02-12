Rebecca Black Speaks Out 9 Years After “Friday”

Who could forget Rebecca Black and the infamous 2011 weekend anthem, “Friday”? It’s been 9 years since and Rebecca Black is speaking out on Twitter. “9 years ago today a music video for a song called ‘Friday’ was uploaded to the internet. Above all things, I just wish I could go back and talk to my 13-year-old self who was terribly ashamed of herself and afraid of the world,” she wrote.

People on Twitter have been using Black’s open letter to reflect on the impact going viral on the internet (and usually not in the best way) can have on ordinary kids. The backlash that Black faced personally as one of the first viral sensations to go terribly wrong, was traumatic and detrimental. In her post, she shares that she felt depressed and alone at 15. When she was 17 classmates threw food at her and her friends. By the time she was 19, she was blacklisted by producers and songwriters. Rebecca appears to be doing much better these days in terms of her self worth and mental health. “I’m trying to remind myself more and more that every day is a new opportunity to shift your reality and lift your spirit,” she wrote. “You are not defined by any one choice or thing. Time heals and nothing is finite. It’s a process that’s never too late to begin.”

