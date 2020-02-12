Entertainment News
Backstreet’s Back ALRIGHT! BSB are Coming Back to Indy

The Backstreet Boys are coming back to Indiana AGAIN! The boy band announced a second North American leg of their DNA World Tour which includes 45 shows. The first leg of the DNA World Tour was in Indianapolis in September. They’ll be at Ruoff Music Center on July 31st.

“We give our fans 100%, night after night, putting on the best Backstreet Boys show we can. We play our hits, we dance our asses off and we do it because we love our fans,” says member AJ McLean. “We have the best fans in the world. They come out to party and they sing at the top of their lungs and we feed off that energy. We can’t wait to take this show on the road again this summer.”

Tickets go on sale Valentine’s Day, Friday February 14th and can be purchased here. 

