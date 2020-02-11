Dustin
HomeDustin

Who’s Ariana Grande Kissin On?

Ariana Grande at the BBC

Source: Supplied by WENN / WENN

This is so random! According to TMZ, Ariana and some friends were at a Bar Louie in the San Fernando Valley with some friends. Apparently, they came in and hung out for about 30 minutes or so. All that sounds fine but who in the world is this guy? Recently she was said to be dating Mike Foster from Social House but this doesn’t look like him. These two couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Hmmmm… New guy? One of her exes? Maybe it is Mike. Very interesting.

Related: Ariana Grande Fell On Staged!! [VIDEO]

This video must have been shot on an iPhone 3. Cause the quality ain’t great but, here ya go!

Ariana Grande , Bar Louie , Dustin Kross , friends , GUY , Kissing , Late , radionow 100.9 , random

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close