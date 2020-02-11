Who’s Ariana Grande Kissin On?

This is so random! According to TMZ, Ariana and some friends were at a Bar Louie in the San Fernando Valley with some friends. Apparently, they came in and hung out for about 30 minutes or so. All that sounds fine but who in the world is this guy? Recently she was said to be dating Mike Foster from Social House but this doesn’t look like him. These two couldn’t keep their hands off each other. Hmmmm… New guy? One of her exes? Maybe it is Mike. Very interesting.

Related: Ariana Grande Fell On Staged!! [VIDEO]

This video must have been shot on an iPhone 3. Cause the quality ain’t great but, here ya go!

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: