PICS: Golden Retriever Fits 6 Tennis Balls In Mouth For World Record

This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen! Meet Finley. He’s a 6-year-old golden retriever from Canandaigua, NY. He’s not just any other golden good boy, he has a special talent and a love for tennis balls. Finley can do something no other dog in the world can do, fit six tennis balls in his mouth at one time…SIX! Are you part chipmunk, Finley? Check out his chubby cheeks below!
View this post on Instagram
Big news to share😍— our local paper decided to write an article on a good boy(aka me) and I was SUCH a good boy that I carried 6 tennis balls and my new friend Georgie got it on camera!! @guinnessworldrecords I’m coming for you very VERY soon! My story is below • • •Photo cred— my new friend Georgie♥️ • https://www.democratandchronicle.com/story/news/2020/02/05/finley-molloy-six-tennis-balls-guinness-world-record-canandaigua-ny/4623658002/ • • • #goldenretriever #retriever #retrieverpuppies #dogsofinstagram #doggo #puppylove #golden #goldenlovers #dogstagram #followme #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenboy #goodboy #tennis #dogsofinstaworld #cuteboy #picoftheday #wintertime #worldrecord #guinessworldrecord #dogsofinsta #goldensofig #goldensofinsta #iggoldens #retriever #retrieverig #retrieversgram #animalsinfluence #like
The current Guinness World Record holder is another golden retriever named Augie from Texas. He set the current record of holding 5 tennis balls in his mouth at once back in 2003. Finley’s accomplishment isn’t yet recognized by Guinness World Records. His family is in the process of making sure Finley gets his record, all the paperwork has been submitted. For now, all they can do is wait and tell Finley he’s a good boy. Check him out in action below!
View this post on Instagram
A lil snippet of ONE of my world record videos🥳🥳🥳 and for those who are asking — all paperwork is submitted and in @guinnessworldrecords hands… fingers crossed everyone!!! • • • • • • #goldenretriever #retriever #retrieverpuppies #dogsofinstagram #doggo #puppylove #golden #goldenlovers #dogstagram #followme #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenboy #goodboy #tennis #dogsofinstaworld #cuteboy #picoftheday #wintertime #worldrecord #guinessworldrecord #dogsofinsta #goldensofig #goldensofinsta #iggoldens #retriever #retrieverig #retrieversgram #animalsinfluence #like
He’s clearly proud of himself, as he should be! Good boy, Finley!
View this post on Instagram
Mouth sometimes full, heart always full 😍 • • • • • • • • #goldenretriever #retriever #retrieverpuppies #dogsofinstagram #doggo #puppylove #golden #goldenlovers #dogstagram #followme #goldenretrieverpuppy #goldenboy #goodboy #tennis #dogsofinstaworld #cuteboy #picoftheday #wintertime #worldrecord #guinessworldrecord #dogsofinsta #goldensofig #goldensofinsta #iggoldens #retriever #retrieverig #retrieversgram #animalsinfluence #like
RELATED: Fur Friday: Meet Edie, She’s Adoptable!
Bachelorette Star, Tyler Cameron, Hosting New Luxary Dog House Series
WATCH: Justin & Hailey’s Dog Caught Ruining Christmas Tree
DIY Doggy Pumpkin Spice Latte Recipe