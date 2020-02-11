PICS: Golden Retriever Fits 6 Tennis Balls In Mouth For World Record

This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen! Meet Finley. He’s a 6-year-old golden retriever from Canandaigua, NY. He’s not just any other golden good boy, he has a special talent and a love for tennis balls. Finley can do something no other dog in the world can do, fit six tennis balls in his mouth at one time…SIX! Are you part chipmunk, Finley? Check out his chubby cheeks below!

The current Guinness World Record holder is another golden retriever named Augie from Texas. He set the current record of holding 5 tennis balls in his mouth at once back in 2003. Finley’s accomplishment isn’t yet recognized by Guinness World Records. His family is in the process of making sure Finley gets his record, all the paperwork has been submitted. For now, all they can do is wait and tell Finley he’s a good boy. Check him out in action below!

He’s clearly proud of himself, as he should be! Good boy, Finley!

