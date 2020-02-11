The Tea With McKinzie
The AOL TopSpeed Super Bowl XXXVIII Halftime Show Produced by MTV

Janet Jackson is going on the record talking about getting into some minor trouble in Minnneapolis while recording her album ‘Control’ as a teenager. She also revealed she had MANY animals as pets growing up including a fawn and giraffe!!!

Hundred dollar banknote forming heart shaped reflection, close-up

Producer Jon Peters Paid Pam Anderson’s Debts Before 12-Day Marriage Went Bust!

Hollywood producer Jon Peters claimed Monday that his 12-day marriage to Pamela Anderson went bust after he paid off some of the “broke’’ actress’s debts — adding, “There’s no fool like an old fool.”

Pammy says  within a day and a half, she realized she had “made a terrible mistake’’ and that Peters was “too controlling.’’

It’s a game of he says/she says.

He is claiming Anderson proposed to him in a text and that he dropped everything for Pam. She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so he paid it.

The pair secretly tied the knot in a Malibu ceremony Jan. 20.

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber is talking more about  Lyme Disease And Health Struggles.

Justin talks about the multiple things he’s dealing with, and wife Hailey shares the plan to help him.

Justin opened up about his long run of health struggles, both physically and mentally, on the latest episode of his YouTube ‘Seasons’ docuseries titled, “The Dark Season.” He says it culminated in a series of tests last year that finally revealed the problem which was Lyme disease.

He says alot of it has to do with toxins leaving his body.

 

 

 

