‘Star War’s Hotel is Coming to Disney World

In December of 2019, Disney debuted it’s latest Star Wars attraction, ‘Rise of the Resistance,’ which had raving reviews highlighting how immersive the experience felt. Disney will be taking that to a whole new level in 2021 when it opens it’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. Reservations for the hotel will open later this year. It’s described as a “two-day and two-night vacation [that] is an all-immersive experience that will take you to a galaxy far, far away in a way that only Disney could create.” Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer for Walt Disney Imagineering, elaborates on the hotel in this video:

This looks pretty legit – like you’re going to feel like you’re actually in space! There is no comment yet on how much it will cost to stay aboard the starcruiser.

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: