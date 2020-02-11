The Self Guru Pro-Tip 4: How to Bounce Back From the Weekend

Mondays suck for a reason. You have to bounce back from whatever type of weekend you endured and get back to the grind! Mondays are also a fresh start though. Here are 4 ways that will help you start your week off right, no matter what kind of weekend you had:
- Plan your week. Set your goals early make a to-do list on how you will achieve your weekly goals. Start off your week with intention.
- Load up on fruits, veggies, and water. Allow your liver to reset and restart. Your body will thank you after a weekend of binge eating (and drinking).
- Create a morning ritual to get you into a positive groove. See here for the perfect morning routine.
- Shower in the morning – A shower right when you wake up can awaken your senses and ease your stiff muscles from sleeping. If you’re hungover, I recommend laying down in the shower. This is not a bath – this is a shower laying down. Don’t knock it until you’ve tried.
