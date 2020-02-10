Dustin
Exotic Dancer Falls Off Poll From 15 Feet!! [VIDEO]

Did you see this pop on Twitter over the weekend? OMG!!! First I was like Oooooooooo then I was like HAHAHAHAHAHA!!! I feel bad for laughing because she actually really hurt herself. She says in the video below that she broke her jaw and some teeth! That’s a super tall poll too! What in the world are thye doing with a pole that high. They must have some serious insurance for this very reason. Luckily she didn’t land her head. Glad she’s going to be fine in the long run but man I’m glad she ok.

