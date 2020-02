If you missed the Oscars last night, you missed a beautiful performance from Billie Eilish. Billie and her brother/ musical partner, Finneas, performed a cover of “Yesterday” (yes, The Beatles classic) at the 2020 Academy Awards. Billie really knocked it out of the park! Watch the video below! (Warning, this is rather depressing, as it’s during the “In Memoriam” portion of the awards show)

And if you missed Billie on the red carpet, she was decked out in Chanel.

From her fit to her performance, @billieeilish was an absolute 𝒹𝓇𝑒𝒶𝓂 at last night's #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/H61bQ70zDP — MTV (@MTV) February 10, 2020

Also On RadioNOW 100.9: