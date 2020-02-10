James Corden, Missy Elliot, & More To Join Camila Cabello In ‘Cinderella’

The cast for the upcoming Cinderella film keeps getting bigger and better! Some new additions that are noteworthy, James Corden, Missy Elliot, Minnie Driver, John Mulaney, and Romesh Ranganathan. I mean, talk about star power! Minnie Driver will play Queen Beatrice, and Missy will play the town crier. As for Corden, Mulaney, and Ranganathan, they are cast as Cinderella’s mice.

Previously announced cast members include Camilla Cabello as Cinderella, Idina Menzel as Cinderella’s evil stepmother, Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother, and Pierce Brosnan as the King. Really this line up is looking incredible!

The film is said to not necessarily be a live-action remake, but rather a “comedy musical re-imagining” of the Disney classic. Filming will begin this month, and it’s set to hit theaters February 5, 2021.

