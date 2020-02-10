The Tea With McKinzie
HomeThe Tea With McKinzie

The Tea

The 92nd annual Academy Awards went down last night in Hollywood… No Host but overall good solid show!

Brad Pitt won for ‘Best Supporting’ actor for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

‘Best Animated Feature Film’ went to ‘Toy Story 4.’

A really cool moment went down when Idina Menzel performed “Into the Unknown” from the ‘Frozen 2’, as nine other actresses who voiced ‘Elsa’ in international versions of the Disney film joined her on stage.

Joaquin Phoenix accepted best actor for ‘Joker’ and got emotional talking about his late brother, River. He also talked about getting a second chance.

Renée Zellweger won ‘Best Actress’ for her portrayal of Judy Garland in ‘Judy.’

The ‘In Memoriam’ segment featured Billie Eilish and brother/collaborator Finneas performing ‘Yesterday’ by The Beatles.  People were upset Luke Perry seemed to be noticeably absent.

Eminem made a surprise appearance and performed “Lose Yourself” from 8 Mile.

‘Parasite’ won best picture. Congrats to all the big winners!

Oscars Week: Documentaries

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

gossip , mckinzie , oscars , tea

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close