The 92nd annual Academy Awards went down last night in Hollywood… No Host but overall good solid show!

Brad Pitt won for ‘Best Supporting’ actor for ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’.

‘Best Animated Feature Film’ went to ‘Toy Story 4.’

A really cool moment went down when Idina Menzel performed “Into the Unknown” from the ‘Frozen 2’, as nine other actresses who voiced ‘Elsa’ in international versions of the Disney film joined her on stage.

Joaquin Phoenix accepted best actor for ‘Joker’ and got emotional talking about his late brother, River. He also talked about getting a second chance.

Renée Zellweger won ‘Best Actress’ for her portrayal of Judy Garland in ‘Judy.’

The ‘In Memoriam’ segment featured Billie Eilish and brother/collaborator Finneas performing ‘Yesterday’ by The Beatles. People were upset Luke Perry seemed to be noticeably absent.

Eminem made a surprise appearance and performed “Lose Yourself” from 8 Mile.

‘Parasite’ won best picture. Congrats to all the big winners!

