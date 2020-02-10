Prizes To Win
Win Tickets To See Martin Lawrence + Lunch On Jules!

Martin Lawrence

Source: Client / Martin Lawrence

Are you down for a night of laughs? Then you need to be at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Feb. 23rd for The Lit AF Comedy Tour hosted by Martin Lawrence. Not only will you hear jokes from the legend himself, he is bringing a star studded cast of comedians with him including: Deray Davis, Bruce Bruce, B Simone, Tommy Davidson, and Benji Brown.

Want tickets? Then make sure you are tuned in this week at 12:15 PM for your chance to win with Jules! If you guess what’s in her lunchbox you could win a pair of tickets plus a gift certificate to El Rodeo El Jaripeo!

For an extra chance to win, tune into Dustin at 5:15PM.

