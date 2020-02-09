Entertainment News
WATCH: Post Malone Got A New Face Tattoo!

Post Malone is running out of real estate on his face!

Post Malone is running out of real estate on his face! Posty got another face tattoo last Friday. His new tat is a circular saw with blood dripping off it on his left cheek. It’s rumored that it is inspired by the saw seen in the artwork for his 2018 album, “Beerbongs and Bentleys.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

NEW FACE TATT

A post shared by Post Malone (@nexttomalone) on

 

Malone got the ink backstage in Kansas City, Missouri, where he performed on Thursday night at the Sprint Center. The same artist who tatted Malone also gave his road manager, Jay, a wrist tattoo that reads, “Posty Co.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Slide show of POST MALONE getting his new face tattoo last night in KC . . . Photos by Adam DeGross #postmalone

 

A post shared by adam degross (@adamdegross) on

 

 

The buzz saw tattoo comes less than two months after the singer inked a large hand clad in metal armor with a battle weapon on the right side of his face. The “Circles” singer has lots of tattoos on his face including the words “Stay Away” and “Always Tired” in script, an ace of spades card, a sword, Japanese Waves and barbed wire.

What do you think of his new ink???

RELATED: Post Malone Got ANOTHER Face Tat

