WATCH: Record-Setting Pizza Box Collection

Imagine your apartment full of thousands of stacked pizza boxes!

 

Scott Wiener, who lives in New York, has collected over 1,500 unique boxes. He set the record in 2013 with 595 boxes and continued collecting them to maintain his title. He has slowed down on the collecting due to the fact that he is running out of room to store his collection.

His pizza obsession has extended past just collecting boxes… he leads “Pizza Tours” of Brooklyn and Manhattan and he even has a book called Viva la Pizza!: The Art of the Pizza Box.

