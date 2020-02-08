Justin Bieber’s ‘Intentions’ Video Has A Deeper Meaning

I never expected to tear up to a Justin Bieber song BUT here we are … ‘Intentions’ is sending out a beautiful message and the music video shows the caring and compassionate side of Justin Bieber and Quavo.

Not only is the Biebs new song an absolute BOP but it is doing amazing things for a woman’s shelter in L.A. His new music video revolves around three women from L.A.’s Alexandria House. Bahri, Marcy, and Angela who are all facing incredibly difficult challenges in life.

At the end of the video some text shows up stating an Intentions Fund worth $200,000 was created to “support these women and the dreams of the families” the Alexandria House supports.

I’m not crying you’re crying!

The fact that the world finally get to see the real color of @justinbieber from #Intentions makes me so happy pic.twitter.com/MuiJPbIWTm — elisa (@eljsarauhl) February 7, 2020

The concept behind is truly amazing ❤ #INTENTIONS — Tay 🌹 (@husbiebr) February 7, 2020

You snapped sir, its already on repeat — suruchi (@Dispussydoe) February 7, 2020

