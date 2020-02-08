Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Justin Bieber’s ‘Intentions’ Video Has A Deeper Meaning

I never expected to tear up to a Justin Bieber song BUT here we are...

Justin Bieber In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

I never expected to tear up to a Justin Bieber song BUT here we are … ‘Intentions’ is sending out a beautiful message and the music video shows the caring and compassionate side of Justin Bieber and Quavo.

Not only is the Biebs new song an absolute BOP but it is doing amazing things for a woman’s shelter in L.A. His new music video revolves around three women from L.A.’s Alexandria House.  Bahri, Marcy, and Angela who are all facing incredibly difficult challenges in life.

At the end of the video some text shows up stating an Intentions Fund worth $200,000 was created to “support these women and the dreams of the families” the Alexandria House supports.

I’m not crying you’re crying!

 

 

 

Intentions , justin bieber , music video , new music , quavo

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close