WATCH: Justin Bieber ‘Intentions’ Music Video w/ Quavo

Justin Bieber has been teasing us with his new album for awhile now. He confirmed that Changes will officially drop on Valentiene’s Day. This will be the first studio album since 2015 for Beiber. Changes features 17 tracks with features from Travis Scott, Summer Walker, Post Malone, and more. Just a week before the album’s release, the Biebs gave fans a new single, Intentions, featuring Quavo. He also just dropped the music video to go along. You can catch Justin perform the song on Saturday Night Live this weekend.

