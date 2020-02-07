Dustin
HomeDustin

Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake Drop New Song “Believe” [VIDEO]

'Friends With Benefits' New York Premiere - Inside Arrivals

WOW! Anyone see this coming? It’s been a minute since JT’s released a song. His album Man Of The Woods came out almost 2 years ago. There has also been rumors out that he was working with Lizzo. This is really good. Meek’s a dope rapper and it mixes well with Justin’s versus. Hopefully we’ll get some new JT music soon. Looks like he collaborating with some stars! Hopefully it leans more POP this time. The last one was very ummmm… Southern Rock?

Related: Justin Timberlake Continues to Tease His Lizzo Collaboration

Here’s believe. I dig it!

 

album , believe , collaboration , Dustin Kross , Justin Timberlake , meek mill , Music , new , radionow 100.9 , video

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close