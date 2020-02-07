Meek Mill and Justin Timberlake Drop New Song “Believe” [VIDEO]

WOW! Anyone see this coming? It’s been a minute since JT’s released a song. His album Man Of The Woods came out almost 2 years ago. There has also been rumors out that he was working with Lizzo. This is really good. Meek’s a dope rapper and it mixes well with Justin’s versus. Hopefully we’ll get some new JT music soon. Looks like he collaborating with some stars! Hopefully it leans more POP this time. The last one was very ummmm… Southern Rock?

Here’s believe. I dig it!

