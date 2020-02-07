Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

LISTEN: Halsey ‘Experiment On Me’ From ‘Birds of Prey’ Soundtrack

Birds Of Prey cast

Source: Warner Bros. / Warner Bros. Pictures

If you were a fan of Halsey’s single “Nightmare,” you’re probably going to love this one!  Halsey’s new song “Experiment on Me” is out and appears on the Birds of Prey soundtrack.

This song has a hard rock sound, MUCH different than what we’re used to hearing from Halsey.  This just goes to show, she can do it ALL!  Check out the song below!

Other artists on the soundtrack include Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Doja Cat, Saweetie and more.  Birds of Prey is in theaters now.

