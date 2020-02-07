Fur Friday: Edie

If you didn’t know, we at RadioNow are animal lovers, especially our girl Jules. Because we love them so much, we want to make sure all shelter pets find their forever homes. Every Friday, Jules will sit down with a member of the Humane Society along with a special fury guests that is available for adoption.

This week we featured, Edie (pronounced Eee-Dee) and Megan Bousley from The Humane Society of Hamilton County. Edie is an adorable pit mix with the best tail wag in Indy! Learn more about her and her cool tricks below.

If you want to adopt Edie or learn more about pet adoption visit hamiltonhumane.org for more information. Stay tuned next week for another episode of Fur Friday with Jules.

