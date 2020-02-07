Joe & McKinzie
The Tea

 

US-OSCARS-SHOW

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

The 92nd annual Academy Awards are happening this weekend and will have no host. Vying for best picture

The Irishman, 1917, Once upon a time in Hollywood, Ford versus Ferrari, Jojo Robert, The Joker, Little Woman, Parasite and A Marriage story. Who you got?

I just can’t wait to see what everyone is wearing!

Um can we just talk about the swag bags for starters?

The nominees are rumored to be receiving gift bags valued at 148 thousand dollars!!!

Gifts in the prize package include six luxury getaway experiences and spa trips, $25,000 worth of cosmetic procedures, bulletproof doors and a 24-karat gold-finished vape pen not to mention a cannabis-infused chocolate tasting.

Cardi B and Offset at his Father Of 4 Album Release

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi B is slamming Miami strippers who say she skimped on the bill!

So some Miami exotic dancers said they were ripped off during a cash-fueled post-Super Bowl bash.  Cardi said they simply weren’t entertaining enough to earn better tips. WOWWWW  She did not make it rain because they were boring her.

Demi Lovato DJ Khaled Tour

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Demi Lovato is set to host a new series

Called Pillow Talk featuring “’Frank Conversations’ About Sex And Love.

The 10-episode series will follow Demi as she sits down with experts and celebrities to discuss hot topics including sex, relationships, body positivity, gender identity, activism, social media, wellness and more.

Pillow talk is set to launch in April 2020.

Demi wants to clear the air she is NOT dating Machine Gun Kelly.

.Rumors of a relationship started flying after the two were spotted leaving a club together in the middle of the night. They say they are just friends….maybe with bennies!

Post Malone Concert - Indy

Source: Brayden Bridgeman / Radio One Indy

Post Malone just got a new tattoo ON HIS FACE!

He managed to make room on his face for a new tatoo.

The tat is on his cheek and it’s a slightly-bloodied buzz saw blade.

You likkeeee?

