Dummy of The Day 02/07/20

The Auto Center Store on East 38th Street in Indianapolis burned down, after employees lit incense to deal with gas fumes. The employees emptied a gas tank on a car in the shop and put the gas into a bucket. When the smell became too strong they lit incense to deal with the smell. Embers from the incense made it into the bucket and the gas went up in flames. The employees were able to get out unharmed and called 911.  Firefighters were able to put out the blaze in 40 minutes but the shop suffered major damage.

Dummy of The Day , Joe Pesh

