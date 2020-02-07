Joe's Need To Know News
Joe's Need To Know News 02/07/20

Last night, with 100% of the precincts reporting, Pete Buttigieg had a slim lead over Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucuses. But a winner has yet to be declared. (Click here for more)

According to Gallup’s ‘Mood of the Nation’ poll, 90% of Americans are satisfied with how their personal lives are going. (Click here for more)

Coca-Cola Company is preparing to roll out another new soda flavor on February 10th.

The number of hospitalizations in the United States involving pizza went up by more than 50% in 2018, compared to the previous year (Click here for more)

The Child, aka Baby Yoda, from “The Mandalorian” is already the top pre-order Funko Pop of all-time. 

A bartender in Indiana received a $2,020 tip by a customer whose bill was only $64. 

Today is National Fettuccine Alfredo Day, Bubble Gum Day, National Wear Red Day

