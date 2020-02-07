Coors Light Wants To Cover Your Pet Adoption Fees This Valentine Season

There’s no need to be lonely on Valentines Day this year! Coors Light wants to help counter the stress you might feel trying to find that someone special for Valentines Day. “Skip the cheesy Valentine’s traditions” they say, “and spend the day with a fur-ever friend.” Coors Light is offering to cover pet adoption fees up to $100 this Valentines Day season! “Cuffing Season is a major cultural trend and poses tension for our younger drinkers, as they navigate the stress of finding someone to spend the cold months with,” said Chelsea Parker, marketing manager at Molson Coors. “With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine’s Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side.”

The offer is good for the first 1,000 eligible participants who text COORS4k9, along with a picture of their adoption receipt to 28130. You will then receive up to a $100 reimbursement for adoption fees. According to the company’s rules, the pet has to have been adopted between Feb. 4–Feb. 21.

