Napa Wine Train Harry Potter Experience!!

Rupert Grint, actor Daniel Radcliffe and actress Emma Watson attend the Harry Potter cast 'Hand, Foot and Wand-Print' ceremony held at Grauman's Chinese Theater July 9, 2007

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / GettyHOW. AWESOME. IS. THIS!!! There’s a train in Napa Valley that you can ride for wine tours. I have yet to do this but it always sounds so fun. Every once and awhile they’ll do like a murder mystery on the train. Just announced, Oct. 24th they will be doing a Wizarding World themed ride!! I’d advise you get your tickets NOW! This will sell out quick. Tickets start at $240 per person. Head over to Napa Valley Wine Train website to get your tickets!

Here are the dates of the other events…

  • Feb. 22 – Crime and Punishment
  • Feb. 25 – Midnight at the Masquerade
  • March 2 – Crime and Punishment
  • April 25 – Crime and Punishment
  • May 15 – Death of a Gangster
  • May 29 – Crime and Punishment
  • June 12 – Death of a Gangster
  • June 27 – Crime and Punishment
  • July 16 – Totally ‘80s Totally Murder
  • July 30 – Dance with Death
  • Aug. 13 – Now you see it; Now you don’t
  • Aug. 27 – Death of a Gangster
  • Sept. 10 – Till Death Do Us Part
  • Sept. 24 – Till Death Do Us Part
  • Oct. 10 – Crime and Punishment
  • Oct. 24 – Wizarding World
  • Nov. 7 – Crime and Punishment
  • Nov. 14 – Crime and Punishment
  • Dec. 5 – Most Wonderful Crime (21 and older)
