Napa Wine Train Harry Potter Experience!!

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / GettyHOW. AWESOME. IS. THIS!!! There’s a train in Napa Valley that you can ride for wine tours. I have yet to do this but it always sounds so fun. Every once and awhile they’ll do like a murder mystery on the train. Just announced, Oct. 24th they will be doing a Wizarding World themed ride!! I’d advise you get your tickets NOW! This will sell out quick. Tickets start at $240 per person. Head over to Napa Valley Wine Train website to get your tickets!
Here are the dates of the other events…
- Feb. 22 – Crime and Punishment
- Feb. 25 – Midnight at the Masquerade
- March 2 – Crime and Punishment
- April 25 – Crime and Punishment
- May 15 – Death of a Gangster
- May 29 – Crime and Punishment
- June 12 – Death of a Gangster
- June 27 – Crime and Punishment
- July 16 – Totally ‘80s Totally Murder
- July 30 – Dance with Death
- Aug. 13 – Now you see it; Now you don’t
- Aug. 27 – Death of a Gangster
- Sept. 10 – Till Death Do Us Part
- Sept. 24 – Till Death Do Us Part
- Oct. 10 – Crime and Punishment
- Oct. 24 – Wizarding World
- Nov. 7 – Crime and Punishment
- Nov. 14 – Crime and Punishment
- Dec. 5 – Most Wonderful Crime (21 and older)
