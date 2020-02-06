Napa Wine Train Harry Potter Experience!!

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / GettyHOW. AWESOME. IS. THIS!!! There’s a train in Napa Valley that you can ride for wine tours. I have yet to do this but it always sounds so fun. Every once and awhile they’ll do like a murder mystery on the train. Just announced, Oct. 24th they will be doing a Wizarding World themed ride!! I’d advise you get your tickets NOW! This will sell out quick. Tickets start at $240 per person. Head over to Napa Valley Wine Train website to get your tickets!

Here are the dates of the other events…

Feb. 22 – Crime and Punishment

Feb. 25 – Midnight at the Masquerade

March 2 – Crime and Punishment

April 25 – Crime and Punishment

May 15 – Death of a Gangster

May 29 – Crime and Punishment

June 12 – Death of a Gangster

June 27 – Crime and Punishment

July 16 – Totally ‘80s Totally Murder

July 30 – Dance with Death

Aug. 13 – Now you see it; Now you don’t

Aug. 27 – Death of a Gangster

Sept. 10 – Till Death Do Us Part

Sept. 24 – Till Death Do Us Part

Oct. 10 – Crime and Punishment

Oct. 24 – Wizarding World

Nov. 7 – Crime and Punishment

Nov. 14 – Crime and Punishment

Dec. 5 – Most Wonderful Crime (21 and older)

