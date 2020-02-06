Entertainment News
WATCH: Are Demi Lovato & Machine Gun Kelly Dating?

The Teen Vogue Summit 2019: On-Stage Conversations And Atmosphere

Well, last I knew Demi Lovato had a boyfriend, but apparently the couple broke up back in December after only a month of dating.  Now new romance rumors have sparked.  Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted leaving a members only club around 2 a.m. recently.  Although they got in different cars, MGK’s car was seen following Demi’s towards her condo.  Check out the video that sparked the rumors below.

Okay, Demi and MGK have been friends for years.  This video looks completely innocent to me.  MGK was also recently rumored to have been dating Noah Cyrus and Kate Beckinsale.  For now, I’m just going to call these rumors, rumors.

