Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Taylor Swift Signs Deal With Universal Publishing Group

Taylor Swift @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse Photos

Source: Andrew Rose / Radio One Indy

Taylor Swift recently signed a global publishing deal that will extend her partnership with Universal Music Publishing group.  UMG already serves as Taylor’s recorded music partner, but this deal will also bring Taylor’s songwriting rights to UMG.  Swift had previously been signed with Sony/ ATV Music Publishing, which was a deal she signed when she was 14-years-old.  Swift stated in her Instagram announcement, “It’s an honor to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting.”  See her post below!

This comes after Taylor’s very public battle with her former label and Scooter Braun to own her masters.

deal , new , Pusblishing , signs , taylor swift , UMG , Universal Publishing Group

Also On RadioNOW 100.9:
Latest
Z100's Jingle Ball 2018 - Show
Radio Now TOP 50 Songs Of 2018
 1 year ago
12.30.18
20 photos
20 Times City Girls Were The Baddest B*tches…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
11 photos
Love After Heartbreak: 11 Photos Of Queen Naija…
 2 years ago
07.19.18
10 items
Everything Is Love: 10 Epic Duets That Remind…
 2 years ago
07.03.18
You’ll Need To Take A Cold Shower After…
 2 years ago
06.19.18
27 items
You’re Probably Not A True Millennial If You…
 2 years ago
06.04.18
Eliott King
WATCH: Eliott King’s Dolphin Raps
 2 years ago
04.26.18
Ariana Grande Is Dropping A New Song, ‘No…
 2 years ago
04.19.18
Drake Announces New Album ‘Scorpion’
 2 years ago
04.16.18
Is Zayn’s New ‘Let Me’ Video An Ode…
 2 years ago
04.12.18
Did Bella Hadid Or Selena Gomez Inspire The…
 2 years ago
04.01.18
Bow Down: Here’s 8 Times Beyonce Showed Us…
 2 years ago
03.04.18
Drippin’ In Finesse: Bruno Mars And Cardi B…
 2 years ago
02.12.18
Billboard Latin Music Awards - Show
No Bueno: ‘Despacito’ Fans Are Up In Arms…
 2 years ago
01.29.18
Playlist
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close